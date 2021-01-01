Vivaldi Browser

A new Vivaldi has arrived

Including Vivaldi Translate and beta versions of Mail, Calendar and Feed Reader.

Introducing Vivaldi Translate

powered by Lingvanex

Try the private alternative to Google Translate

How much browser do you want?

From pure minimalism to full-on crazy. Find your browser sweet spot below.

“You're Probably Not Using the Web's Best Browser”

Getting tracked around the web is creepy

Use a built-in Ad and Tracker Blocker

What makes Vivaldi different?

More features, not less

You spend a lot of time in your browser. It should do everything you need out-of-the-box. Vivaldi comes with built-in features like Notes, Screen Capture, Image Properties and (a lot) more.

Everything's an option

We want Vivaldi to work for anyone so we give you options. Lots and lots of options. You choose how Vivaldi works, what features to use and how it looks. This is your browser, after all.

There are no rules

How your browser works is up to you. There are multiple ways to access and control most things in Vivaldi. Play around and find what works for you.

Geeking-out is the way

Tweaking software to get it working just right for you is a totally underrated pastime. Vivaldi is made for exploring, fine-tuning and discovering what a browser can do.

Built-in features Vivaldi Chrome Firefox
Tab Grouping Yes Yes No
Custom Search Engines Yes No No
Tracks your behaviour No Yes Yes
View tabs in split-screen Yes No No
Built-in Mail client Yes No No
Ad Blocker Yes No No
Mouse Gestures Yes No No
Notes Manager Yes No No
Really. Just get this one Yes No No

“Vivaldi outshines all other web browsers”

— Scot Gilberston, Wired

It doesn't end at your laptop

“Vivaldi on Android is one of my new favourites. The browser feels very snappy”

Add any website as a Web Panel

Open it anytime to view the site in split-screen with your other tabs.

Is privacy dead?

Not in Vivaldi. Check out our 1-page privacy policy and see for yourself.

Life's too short for typing

Create custom keyboard shortcuts for everything

CTRLSHIFTA

Chrome Extensions work

Because we haven't built everything in yet.

Choose from Dark, Light and everything in between

Pick or create your own Themes

“Too many browser tabs? Vivaldi’s new stacking feature is a game changer”

— Jared Newman, Fast Company

View multiple pages at once

No need to switch tabs when you can see them at the same time.

Probably the most informative history you've ever seen

We made Vivaldi's history view more useful by adding new ways to explore your browsing patterns and hunt down previously visited sites.

Working with a lot of tabs?

Here’s how Vivaldi stacks up to the rest

It’s more than a browser.

It’s a movement. Here are seven ways to help Vivaldi grow.

On a tablet?

Use a browser that’s designed for the larger screen.

Take tabs to the next level, literally

Sort out your tabs by grouping them in two-level Tab Stacks. Stacks are a great way to keep things tidy when you have a lot of open tabs.

Vivaldi vs Chrome

Here are 3 things that work better in Vivaldi

So long Cookie banners, we won't miss you

Try our Cookie Crumbler

FloC no, Vivaldi browser will not support Google's user tracking system.

Burn your browser

Set your Calendar notifications on fire

Infrequently Asked Questions

  • What is a browser anyway?

    You are using a browser right now to browse this page. It's the thing that helps you go to web pages, see videos and play online. Geddit?

  • Why do I need a second browser when I already have one?

    Fair question, but consider this: Research shows that people who use alternative browsers perform better and are less likely to be absent from work.

  • Where's the music? I thought Vivaldi was a composer.

    True, Antonio Vivaldi was a composer. We're relatively confident that if he were alive today he would have used Vivaldi as his default browser on all his devices. Chances are, he would have been an EDM DJ, though (a very scary thought).

  • What's the most useless part of the Vivaldi browser?

    Well… maybe the exit button. We don't understand why anyone would ever exit Vivaldi.

  • Why aren't you selling all my personal data to the highest bidder?

    Do you like being subconsciously manipulated into doing things you wouldn't have done otherwise? No, you say! That's what we thought and that's why we don't partake in such activities. Here's what we do instead.