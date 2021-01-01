Vivaldi Browser

Vivaldi BrowserDownload Vivaldi
More features, not less
You spend a lot of time in your browser. It should do everything you need out-of-the-box. Vivaldi comes with built-in features like Notes, Screen Capture, Image Properties and (a lot) more.
Everything's an option
We want Vivaldi to work for anyone so we give you options. Lots and lots of options. You choose how Vivaldi works, what features to use and how it looks. This is your browser, after all.
There are no rules
How your browser works is up to you. There are multiple ways to access and control most things in Vivaldi. Play around and find what works for you.
Geeking-out is the way
Tweaking software to get it working just right for you is a totally underrated pastime. Vivaldi is made for exploring, fine-tuning and discovering what a browser can do.
|Built-in features
|Tab Grouping
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Custom Search Engines
|Yes
|No
|No
|Tracks your behaviour
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|View tabs in split-screen
|Yes
|No
|No
|Built-in Mail client
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ad Blocker
|Yes
|No
|No
|Mouse Gestures
|Yes
|No
|No
|Notes Manager
|Yes
|No
|No
|Really. Just get this one
|Yes
|No
|No
It doesn't end at your laptop
“Vivaldi on Android is one of my new favourites. The browser feels very snappy”
Add any website as a Web Panel
Open it anytime to view the site in split-screen with your other tabs.
“Too many browser tabs? Vivaldi’s new stacking feature is a game changer”
— Jared Newman, Fast Company
Probably the most informative history you've ever seen
We made Vivaldi's history view more useful by adding new ways to explore your browsing patterns and hunt down previously visited sites.
Take tabs to the next level, literally
Sort out your tabs by grouping them in two-level Tab Stacks. Stacks are a great way to keep things tidy when you have a lot of open tabs.
Infrequently Asked Questions
-
What is a browser anyway?
You are using a browser right now to browse this page. It's the thing that helps you go to web pages, see videos and play online. Geddit?
-
Why do I need a second browser when I already have one?
Fair question, but consider this: Research shows that people who use alternative browsers perform better and are less likely to be absent from work.
-
Where's the music? I thought Vivaldi was a composer.
True, Antonio Vivaldi was a composer. We're relatively confident that if he were alive today he would have used Vivaldi as his default browser on all his devices. Chances are, he would have been an EDM DJ, though (a very scary thought).
-
What's the most useless part of the Vivaldi browser?
Well… maybe the exit button. We don't understand why anyone would ever exit Vivaldi.
-
Why aren't you selling all my personal data to the highest bidder?
Do you like being subconsciously manipulated into doing things you wouldn't have done otherwise? No, you say! That's what we thought and that's why we don't partake in such activities. Here's what we do instead.